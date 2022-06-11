Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 22,799 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,799 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Welltower worth $55,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

