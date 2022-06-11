Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,588 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $50,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $199.90 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

