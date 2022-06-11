Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 814 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $39,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,023.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $571.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $516.75 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

