Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $43,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average is $156.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

