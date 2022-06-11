Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $64,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

NYSE AXP opened at $154.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

