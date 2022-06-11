Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.98

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 44950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBGY. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

