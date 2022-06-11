Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00341128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00409449 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

