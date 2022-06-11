Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
QABSY opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.97.
Qantas Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qantas Airways (QABSY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.