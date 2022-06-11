Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

QABSY opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.97.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

