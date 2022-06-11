QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.