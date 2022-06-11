Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 672,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,703. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.25.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $912,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Quantum by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quantum by 189.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

