QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Capitalization Tops $19.67 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.15 or 0.00208962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00344707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030615 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

