Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Radius Health stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

