Raffles Associates LP Acquires 100,000 Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP owned about 0.41% of Integra Resources worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

About Integra Resources (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.