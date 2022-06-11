Raffles Associates LP Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911,021 shares during the period. GEE Group makes up about 4.0% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned 6.50% of GEE Group worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JOB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GEE Group by 708.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GEE Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of JOB opened at $0.59 on Friday. GEE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

