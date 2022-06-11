Raffles Associates LP Purchases 450,000 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 480.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Lineage Cell Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Raffles Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 104.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCTX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

LCTX opened at $1.40 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

