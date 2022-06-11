Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Shares of METC stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at $93,124,776.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 56.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

