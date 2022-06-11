Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Rapid7 worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

RPD opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,758 shares of company stock worth $5,634,040 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

