Raydium Market Capitalization Tops $87.00 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002655 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $87.00 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00336843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00439187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 114,961,511 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

