RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 575,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after buying an additional 40,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RMAX opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $463.73 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.40.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

