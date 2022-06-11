RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Robert W. Baird

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on REAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.69.

REAL stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. RealReal has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $22.83.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,583 shares of company stock worth $216,870 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

