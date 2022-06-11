Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.27

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.27 and traded as low as $15.33. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 280,452 shares changing hands.

RBGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.49) to GBX 8,000 ($100.25) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,950.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2432 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

