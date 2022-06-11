Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT Raised to €18.75 at UBS Group

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €16.10 ($17.31) to €18.75 ($20.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.42.

RDEIY stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

