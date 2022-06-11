Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $587.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 625 ($7.83) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

RTOKY stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

