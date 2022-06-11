Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.2638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 625 ($7.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.50.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

