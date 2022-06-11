ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.63.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.72.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,615 shares of company stock worth $8,831,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

