Reviewing Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) & Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guidewire Software and Matterport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 2 5 4 0 2.18 Matterport 0 2 5 0 2.71

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus price target of $111.89, indicating a potential upside of 48.85%. Matterport has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 196.62%. Given Matterport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guidewire Software and Matterport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $743.27 million 8.45 -$66.51 million ($1.81) -41.53 Matterport $111.17 million 10.63 -$338.06 million ($1.91) -2.19

Guidewire Software has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matterport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -18.86% -7.73% -5.23% Matterport -233.50% -53.37% -22.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matterport beats Guidewire Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to capitalize on customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products. Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a set of cloud-native applications; Guidewire Risk Insights that allows insurers to assess new and evolving risks; Guidewire Business Intelligence that allows insurers to measure business performance; Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; and Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse, as well as implementation and integration, and professional services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.