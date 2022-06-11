Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.