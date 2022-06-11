Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Rivetz (RVT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $36,671.03 and approximately $68.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

