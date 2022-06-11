Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

