Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 335.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

