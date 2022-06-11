Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $25.58 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.

