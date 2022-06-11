Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $5,299,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 124.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $297.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

