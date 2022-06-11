Ronald L. Jr. Miller Sells 12,991 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $4.26 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRHC. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

