Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $762.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,873.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.48 or 0.05477203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00193526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00568259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00598154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00066471 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 38,590,406 coins and its circulating supply is 38,473,093 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

