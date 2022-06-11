Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 502,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.50% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $4,294,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

INTE stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

