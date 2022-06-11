Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.81 Million in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 330,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
