Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 300,200 Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,200 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

NYSE QFTA opened at $9.89 on Friday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.