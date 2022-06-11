SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Tops $4,055.16

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $4,055.16 and approximately $28.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00082566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.