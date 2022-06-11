SafeCoin Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $105.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,365.29 or 0.99846680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00173929 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00079706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00107034 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00159846 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004025 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

