Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given New €45.50 Price Target at Barclays

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAXPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.31) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC lowered Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.
Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
