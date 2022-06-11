Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of IOT stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,356. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,950.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,359 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 132,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

