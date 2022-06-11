Scala Achieves Market Cap of $566,654.49 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $566,654.49 and $1,295.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

