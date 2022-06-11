Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,231 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Canada Goose worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 25.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

