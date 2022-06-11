Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.46 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373,312 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

BK stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

