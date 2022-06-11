Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,913 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,744,000 after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,594,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,419,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $326,227. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

