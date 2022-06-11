Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 211,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

