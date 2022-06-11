Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 73,936 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of CONMED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CONMED stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $99.73 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,021 shares of company stock worth $1,216,552. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.