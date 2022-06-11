Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,859 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tempur Sealy International worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $19,750,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $22.13 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

