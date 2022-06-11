Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 194,109 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 194,109 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $40.91 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.