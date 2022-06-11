Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 211,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

XM opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.24. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

